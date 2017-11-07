Buy Photo Justin Dulmage, 7, of Dearborn, awaits his father at the 42nd voting precinct at Dearborn High School on on Tuesday in Dearborn. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Voters across Wayne County headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on mayoral races, municipal issues and school proposals.

In mayoral races, incumbents hoped to keep their positions in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Gibraltar, Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck and Westland. Two newcomers vied for the top spot in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Dearborn’s race, between Mayor John O’Reilly and City Council President Pro Tem Tom Tafelski, has been contentious, as has the race in Dearborn Heights between Mayor Daniel Paletko and challenger Lisa Hicks-Clayton, a city councilwoman.

Both mayoral candidates in Dearborn found support from residents who cast their votes.

Resident David Anthony said he voted for Tafelski because he was looking for a change in leadership. Despite not voting for the mayor, Anthony said he had no issues with O'Reilly.

"It's time to shake things up," Anthony said after voting at Dearborn High School. "Give the new guy a chance to see what he can do."

Jean Taraskiewicz said she almost voted for neither candidate, but ultimately chose O'Reilly.

"There's been a lot of development here with the deal with Ford," she said. "Downtown is looking pretty good, so I figured I would stay that course."

Taraskiewicz said she had questions about O’Reilly, who faced criticism after it came to light that he had bought a 2008 Ford Escape for his son from a family friend who was involved in a failed development deal to build a Noodles & Co. restaurant.

O’Reilly said he had no involvement in the approval of the deal — which occurred months earlier — but said that in hindsight, he shouldn’t have purchased the vehicle.

Taraskiewicz also had concerns about Tafelski, who has faced allegations of impersonating a police officer.

"Just some shenanigans by both," she said. "The stuff about impersonating a cop was a bit much for me."

O’Reilly, 69, who has been mayor for 10 years, said he hoped to continue the work he’s done, including rebuilding some of the city’s business districts.

But Tafelski, first elected to the city council in 2001, said the city needed fresh ideas and leadership, especially in the mayor’s office, which O’Reilly has occupied since 2007.

Tafelski, 47, said the city needs to become more business-friendly with a streamlined processes at the housing and the economic and community development departments.

In Dearborn Heights, taxes were a key issue in the race between Hicks-Clayton and Paletko.

Hicks-Clayton said she wanted to roll back the Headlee override voters approved in 2011 that allowed the city to collect an additional 2.95 mills. She also wants City Hall to be open more than four days a week.

Paletko contended that the Headlee override and the change to City Hall hours were among measures needed to avoid an emergency manager as the city dealt with falling property tax revenues in the recession.

In other mayoral races:

Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski was being challenged by Councilman Mohammed Hassan.

Gibraltar Mayor Jim Gorris faced Mayor Pro Tem Denis Boismier.

Grosse Pointe Councilman Christopher Boettcher was challenging Mayor Dale Scrace.

Westland Councilman Kevin Coleman sought to oust Mayor William Wild.

Grosse Pointe Farms councilmen Joe Ricci and Louis Theros competed for the mayor’s seat.

Several communities also have contested city council races.

Suburban proposals on the ballot included a five-year, .9983-mill renewal in Grosse Ile for police operations.

In Southgate, officials were seeking a city charter amendment that would allow the city to collect an additional 1 mill for five years for improvements to parks and recreation facilities.

In Garden City, voters were deciding on a $50 million, 15-year bond issue for street improvements.

Garden City residents also were asked to renew an 18-mill school operating millage for five years, starting in 2019. In other school proposals:

The Gibraltar School District sought a $24.4 million bond issue for building improvements.

Northville Public Schools sought a $104.8 million bond issue for facility improvements.

Romulus Community Schools requested a 2.5-mill, 10-year operating renewal and 3-mill, 10-year sinking fund for building improvements.

Taylor Public Schools sought an 18-mill, 10-year operating renewal.

Lincoln Consolidated Schools was asking voters to renew an 18-mill operating millage and an 0.0986-mill levy for recreation and playground facilities.

