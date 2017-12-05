Ann Arbor police are investigating an armed robbery that took place late Monday night at a University of Michigan dorm.
A crime alert from the University of Michigan Department of Public Safety and Security says three men entered a resident's room at the West Quad dorm at about 9 p.m.
An hour later, two students entered the room and were assaulted.
One suspect brandished a black handgun, police say, and stole property from another student. Then the three men fled.
The alert offered descriptions of the three suspects.
The first is a black male, 6 feet tall, with light skin and a thin build. He has a tattoo on his neck, a fade haircut, and wore a black windbreaker.
The second is a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with dark skin and a large build. He's about 18 to 20 years old and wore a black-hooded coat.
The third is a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 18 to 20 years old. He wore a black winter cap and a dark-gray and burgundy-striped sweater.
