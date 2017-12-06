Satkowski (Photo: Henry Ford College)

Henry Ford College has promoted one of its executives to interim president, officials said.

The college's Board of Trustees has named John Satkowski, the Dearborn college's vice president of Financial, Facilities, and Auxiliary Services, to the post on Monday.

He will take the helm of the school on Jan. 2 and will serve until a new president is appointed in the spring of 2018.

The move comes after the college's president, Stanley E. Jensen, said he was resigning to take a job as executive vice president of College Operations for the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa.

Satkowski has been at the school for more than five years, officials said. He previously has served as interim president of Owens Community College in Perrysburg, Ohio.

In April, Jensen announced to the board he planned to retire June 30, 2018, the end of the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Under Jensen's administration, Henry Ford College worked its way out of a $16 million budget deficit, achieved passage of a millage and began offering its first bachelor’s degree program in culinary arts. It also changed its name from Henry Ford Community College to Henry Ford College.

The school serves 21,000 students annually.

