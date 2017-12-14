A worker of Token Lounge in Westland was confirmed with Hep A on Dec. 14. (Photo: Google Maps)

Wayne County's health department confirmed on Thursday a Westland service worker has hepatitis A.

The department said worker of Token Lounge, located at 28949 Joy Road in Westland, had a confirmed case of hep A and the facility was inspected on Wednesday.

The concert club venue remains open for business and is working with the health department during their investigation and offering vaccines to employees.

The department is advising people who drank beverages from the Token Lounge between Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 to watch for symptoms of hepatitis A, which can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills, yellow skin and eyes (jaundice).

Symptoms occur between 15 and 50 days after exposure and can last for several weeks to months. Hepatitis A can occasionally be fatal. The Michigan health department recently reported as of Dec. 7, 583 hepatitis A cases and 20 deaths in southeast Michigan since August 2016.

"With the recent increase of hepatitis A cases, including retail and food service industry workers, Wayne County Health officials urge all residents get vaccinated for hepatitis A," a press release from the department said.

For those without insurance coverage, the vaccine is available at the Wayne County Health Department Clinic located at 33030 Van Born Road in Wayne.

