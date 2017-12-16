Police said four were shot at Bar 7, located at 24500 Twelve Mile Rd. (Photo: Google Streetview)

Four people were wounded early Saturday in a shooting at a bar in Southfield, police said.

Dispatched received a call at 12:45 a.m. about shots fired at Bar 7, at 24528 W. 12 Mile Rd. Once on the scene police found two victims shot in the bar and two victims were found across the street.

"Two groups of patrons had an altercation and a handgun was pulled out by one of the groups," said Southfield Police Officer D. Mouery. "Victims were transferred to area hospitals and are being treated."

A 23-year-old man from Detroit is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest-abdomen area. Two 37-year-old men from Detroit, also shot in the chest-abdomen area, are in stable conditions.

Police arrested the fourth injured, a 30-year-old man who was shot in the forearm, along with another suspect.

The shooting is second time in a year the bar has been the scene of gun violence. Three men were shot at the bar on Nov. 19, 2016. All the victims survived and two men were arrested days later in connection with the shootings.

Police ask that anyone with information about Saturday's shooting call Southfield Police at (248) 795-5500.

