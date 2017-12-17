Police say a 25-year-old man was found dead outside the building from at least one gunshot wound and a 22-year-old man who also suffered a gunshot wound died hours later at a hospital.

Saginaw, Mich. – Authorities say armed security has shot and killed two men outside a club in central Michigan.

Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser says people that had been asked to leave the Platinum Lounge in Saginaw returned there early Sunday and got into a dispute with security personnel.

Police say a 25-year-old man was found dead outside the building from at least one gunshot wound and a 22-year-old man who also suffered a gunshot wound died hours later at a hospital. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Saginaw police tell The Saginaw News that the security personnel are cooperating with law enforcement and no one is in custody.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ouhDNY