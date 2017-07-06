Lou Anna Simon (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon is the state’s top-paid public university president and one of the best compensated in the nation, according to data compiled by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Simon ranks 12th nationally out of 254 presidents on the Chronicle’s list, and first among Michigan’s 15 public university presidents, with a $860,198 compensation package in 2015-16.

The nation’s top-paid public university president is Michael Crow, Arizona State University’s leader, who earned a $1,554,058 compensation package.

Simon’s pay eclipses that of University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel, who ranked 22nd nationally with $782,481 in compensation, and Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson, who ranked 78th with a $550,649 package.

Simon has been at the helm of MSU since January 2005, while Schlissel began leading UM in January 2014 and Wilson picked up WSU’s reins in August 2013.

Prior to Schlissel’s UM appointment, former President Mary Sue Coleman was Michigan’s top-paid public university president in Michigan, earning $703,357 in 2013-14.

Of the 11 other public university presidents earning a higher salary than Simon, only one was a woman: Judy Genshaft, of University of South Florida. She earned $879,506 in 2015-16, placing her 11th nationally.

