Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University says preliminary numbers show fall semester enrollment could see the third largest freshman class in the school’s history.

Figures indicate that 2,795 first-time freshmen will take classes this fall. In fall 2011, the university enrolled 2,130 new freshmen.

Eastern says this year’s freshman class includes 572 African American, 156 Hispanic, 35 Native American and 66 Asian-American students.

Student move-in begins today on Eastern Michigan’s Ypsilanti campus. Classes start Wednesday.

Eastern says final enrollment numbers will not be available for several weeks. Total enrollment is expected to be about 22,000 students.

