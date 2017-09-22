Pontiac — The Michigan appeals court says a Roman Catholic school is covered by a state law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities.

The case involves admission decisions at Notre Dame Prep in Pontiac. A dyslexic student who was rejected claims the school violated her rights.

The 3-0 opinion by the appeals court helps the girl clear a major legal hurdle. But it’s still possible that Notre Dame could win the case on other grounds. The school denies any discrimination and says the girl was rejected because of poor grades.

The anti-discrimination law mentions public and private schools. Lawyers unsuccessfully argued that the law doesn’t apply to Notre Dame because it doesn’t specifically refer to religious schools.

The appeals court says that’s the wrong interpretation. The case now returns to Oakland County court.

