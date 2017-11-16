Grand Valley State University fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon has been banned for five years after an investigation into hazing and alcohol use. (Photo: Google.com)

Allendale – Grand Valley State University in Michigan has banned a fraternity chapter from campus for at least five years after an investigation into hazing and alcohol use.

The school in Allendale says an investigation after the 21-year-old Sigma Phi Epsilon member was treated after consuming too much alcohol revealed student code violations for hazing and consumption of alcohol.

The Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter’s appeal was denied last week. Fraternity member Jacob Gaft tells WOOD-TV that the man was “drinking under his own conditions” when he slipped and fell. Gaft says the man had a concussion, but other students shouldn’t be punished after fraternity members helped him.

Sigma Phi Epsilon’s national organization says in a statement the “chapter’s behavior … illustrates that the membership is not committed to living by our values.”

