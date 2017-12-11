Teachers in Utica and Taylor are planning pickets Monday night to bring attention to challenges they allege in union negotiations in their districts. (Photo: .)

Teachers in Utica and Taylor are planning pickets Monday night to bring attention to challenges they allege in union negotiations in their districts.

Members of the Utica Education Association will conduct an informational picket from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside board offices in Sterling Heights ahead of the district’s regularly scheduled school board meeting.

The district, located Macomb County, is the second largest in the state. The union contract covered 1,440 teachers and professionally certified staff but expired in June.

Eliza Parkinson, president of the Utica Education Association, said there has been little progress at the negotiating table toward an agreement. The two sides have been engaged in negotiations for nearly a year.

“We are asking for the district to actually bargain with us,” Parkinson said. “We believe the superintendent is driving all decision making, and the board isn’t being given a full picture.”

Union officials say they want to partner with the district and rethink how buildings are used and add programs such as a vocational high school.

District officials say this school year, budgeted expenditures have outpaced revenue by $8.3 million. The fund balance is $20.7 million and projected to be $12.4 million at the end of the school year.

“That needs to stop. We have offered enough to get them there,” Parkinson said.

Earlier this school year, the district laid off about 15 teachers after its enrollment dropped by about 500 students. Last year, the district had 27,735 students.

District spokesman Tim McAvoy issued a statement Monday saying the district has an “unsustainable financial model” that needs to be addressed as part of its contract agreement with its teachers’ union, a conclusion a fact-finding team reached last week as part of a series of recommendations issued to bargaining teams.

The district is not in the red, McAvoy said, “but, as the Fact Finder states, we must address our economic realities.”

McAvoy said George T. Roumell Jr., a labor expert who met with bargaining teams from the district and the union, said “the parties will not be able to sustain their current economic situation. The economics are just not there. The State is not funding Utica as Utica should be funded.”

If the district falls below 5 percent fund equity, the State of Michigan can intervene, McAvoy said.

“In the view of the Fact Finder, the time has come to settle the contract now and move on,” Roumell wrote in his report, McAvoy said.

McAvoy said the finding affirm the district’s fiscal challenges caused by formulas used for state funding and continued loss of student enrollment through reduced birth rates.

The report said the district has an average teacher salary that is the highest of all Michigan districts with enrollment of more than 2,500 students, McAvoy said, and that among the top districts with the highest average salaries, Utica also had the lowest overall funding level per student.

The average salary in 2015-16 was $80,334. Foundation allowance in 2015-16 was $7,572 per pupil.

“These are brutal facts leading to the structural deficit and the potential for putting Utica on fiscal stress by the State of Michigan,” Roumell wrote in the report, McAvoy said.

Roumell issued 14 financial recommendations based on proposals submitted by the negotiations teams. They address salary, benefits and duration of the agreement, McAvoy said.

The district would not disclose the specific financial recommendations in the report, which will be released later Monday evening, including how much teacher salaries would be cut.

Parkinson said the union is challenging the report and disputes its findings.

In Taylor, members of the Taylor Federation of Teachers are expected to gather at the Taylor Federation of Teachers' Office on Monday and march to the Taylor Board of Education Meeting at 6 p.m. to protest concessions they say the district is asking them to take.

Linda Moore, president of the Taylor Federation of Teachers, said educators, community members and students are coming together to support the educators of the Wayne County district as they are being asked to take concessions.

“Teachers’ working conditions are our students’ learning conditions. When teacher unions bargain a contract, they are not only bargaining for the people who are in front of our children every day, they are bargaining for our students. Class size, classroom supplies, curriculum, just to name a few important issues,” she said.

In 2013, the union ratified a contract that was concessionary in order to ensure the survival of the district, Moore said. Union members gave up thousands of dollars each, Moore said, allowing the district to eliminate a $13 million deficit.

Five years later, the district is proposing that teachers take additional concessions, she said.

Moore said students deserve additional learning opportunities, reduced class sizes and enriched curriculum.

“We demand that the Taylor School District invest in our classrooms,” she said.

District officials were not immediately available.

