After a wet spring, experts predict Great Lakes water levels could be higher than normal and above last year’s mark through early fall.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District’s Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office announced Monday in its extended forecast that summer water levels on lakes Superior, Michigan-Huron, St. Clair and Erie “will be at their highest levels since 1996-1998.”

“Above average precipitation on the Great Lakes and very wet conditions in the months of April and May pushed levels higher than originally forecasted,” said Keith Kompoltowicz, chief of watershed hydrology at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, in a statement.

The group works with Environment and Climate Change Canada to release an official six-month forecast for the Great Lakes.

Data from the Army Corps of Engineers website shows the water levels for the lakes in the last two months have pushed past the marks from the same time in 2016.

Based on initial data, Lake Ontario set a new record high monthly mean water level in May, the group said.

“At 248.69 feet, May’s level was the highest monthly mean for any month in the 1918-2016 period of record,” the release said. “The previous record high of 248.56 feet occurred in June 1952.”

Through Sunday, the daily mean water level for the lake was 248.84.

Near record high levels on Ontario are expected to continue this month before the water levels begin their seasonal decline, Army Corps officials said Monday.

