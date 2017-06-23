In this June 13, 2012 file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. A live Asian carp has been discovered in a Chicago waterway about nine miles from Lake Michigan — well-beyond an electric barrier network designed to prevent the invasive fish that have infested the Mississippi River system from reaching the Great Lakes, officials said June 23, 2017. (Photo: John Flesher / AP)

A live Asian carp has been discovered in a Chicago waterway about nine miles from Lake Michigan — well beyond an electric barrier network designed to prevent the invasive fish that have infested the Mississippi River system from reaching the Great Lakes, officials said Friday.

The silver carp was 28 inches long and weighed about 8 pounds, according to the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee. It was caught by a commercial fisherman below the T.J. O’Brien Lock and Dam.

The first time a live Asian carp was found beyond the barrier network occurred in 2010 when a bighead carp was discovered in Chicago’s Lake Calumet. Michigan’s congressional delegation and the Snyder administration are pushing for ways to strengthen defenses against invasive fish at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois.

“Today’s news is a wakeup call. It is deeply alarming that a live silver carp was found only nine miles from Lake Michigan,” said U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, who is a lead sponsor on legislation introduced this week to force the Trump administration to release a study of options to fight Asian carp.

“While I’m glad the emergency protocols I helped create through legislation in 2015 played a role in this detection, the fact remains that we need a permanent solution. ... We need to know how the silver carp came so close to Lake Michigan and whether there are any additional carp in the area.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was scheduled in late February to make public a tentative version of the plan in February, but the White House has delayed it.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, is a lead sponsor of the House legislation introduced this week also known as the Stop Asian Carp Now Act. Michigan’s entire congressional delegation backs the bill.

“The discovery of Asian Carp this close to Lake Michigan demonstrates how the window of opportunity to protect the Great Lakes is closing,” Huizenga said in a Friday statement.

If Asian carp are able to gain access and reproduce within the Great Lakes, the environmental and economic damage will be severe. Protecting the Great Lakes should be a national priority and a bipartisan endeavor.

“I am calling on the Trump administration to release the Brandon Road Study. If the administration does not release this critical study, the House should take up the Stop Asian Carp Now Act to force its release.”

The so-called Brandon Road study is supposed to outline a way to stop Asian carp at a critical chokepoint in the Illinois River.

The Army Corps of Engineers operates a series of electric barriers in a shipping canal 37 miles southwest of Chicago. It is intended to prevent fish from swimming between the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River system, which is infested with Asian carp.

Silver carp are among four types of Asian carp threatening to invade the Great Lakes, where scientists say they could compete with native species, unravel aquatic food chains and devastate the region’s $7 billion fishing industry.

The silver carp was found by a commercial fishing vessel whose activities to combat Asian carp are funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, according to Stabenow’s office. The Trump administration has targeted the restoration initiative funding for elimination, although the bipartisan Michigan delegation has objected to the gutting in funding.

In February, Republican Illinois Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti argued in a Chicago Tribune commentary that three electric fish barriers in the Chicago Area Waterway System have succeeded in keeping Asian carp out of Lake Michigan.

Sanguinetti objected to what she claimed would have been a draft proposal for another electric barrier, noise cannons and other measures that would cost up to $270 million for construction and another $8 million to $10 million in annual operation and maintenance costs.

The silver carp has been sent to Southern Illinois University for additional analysis, according to the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee. The silver carp find triggers two more weeks of intense sampling in the area, the committee said in a press release.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sYSw6q