This file handout picture received from NASA via Swansea University on June 1, 2017 shows an aerial view of the Larsen C ice rift in Antarctica. A trillion-ton iceberg, one of the biggest on record, has snapped off the West Antarctic ice shelf, said scientists on July 12, 2017, who have monitored the growing crack for months. (Photo: John Sonntag / Getty Images)

London — Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica.

Scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said Wednesday the iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described weighing 1.12 trillion tons — or having twice the volume of Lake Erie.

The process, known as calving, occurred in the last few days. Researchers are watching closely to see whether climate change is affecting the phenomenon.

Adrian Luckman of Swansea University says the event has been anticipated for months and that researchers will continue to monitor “the fate of this huge iceberg.”

