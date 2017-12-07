Grand Rapids — A group of Michigan lawmakers is asking the Environmental Protection Agency to do more to investigate nearly 30 toxic chemical contaminations around the state.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that eight Republicans and six Democrats signed a letter to the EPA on Tuesday asking the agency to help with the state’s response to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl water pollution.

Lawmakers say such contamination affects 14 communities around the state and has been traced to military and industrial facilities.

The letter says the substances “are linked to cancer as well as thyroid, kidney, liver, and reproductive problems.”

An EPA spokesman says the agency has received the letter and will respond through the proper channels.

The state created the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team to oversee the state’s response to the contamination.

