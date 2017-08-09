Pamela Sossi (Photo: Facebook)

A Harper Woods attorney who lost in a close special Democratic primary Tuesday suggested on social media the following morning that she may request a recount.

Harper Woods school board member Tenisha Yancey, 41, beat Pamela Sossi, 33, in a tight election to determine who replaces former Rep. Brian Banks, who resigned from office in a plea deal related to bank loan fraud.

Yancey won with 33 percent of the vote to Sossi’s 30 percent. On Wednesday morning, Sossi said she may ask for a recount.

“I’m likely to ask for a recount,” she posted on Facebook. “Especially when I see stuff like this posted on social media. Shame, shame.”

Sossi was referring to a post from the campaign manager of another primary candidate gloating over Sossi’s loss.

Sossi did not immediately return a phone call to The Detroit News.

Absent a recount, Yancey and GOP opponent Mark Corcoran will face off against Libertarian Gregory Creswell of Detroit in the Nov. 7 general election in a Wayne County district that includes parts of northeast Detroit, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Shores.

Sossi would have to pay at least $6,750 for a recount of the full district. It costs $125 per precinct.

The district leans overwhelmingly Democratic, so Corcoran faces an uphill battle and had not led an aggressive primary campaign. He has reported no campaign contributions.

The seat has been vacant for nearly six months after former Rep. Banks, D-Harper Woods, resigned in early February and pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of making false statements of financial condition to try to obtain a $7,500 personal loan. He was sentenced to one day in jail.

Sossi finished second to Banks in the 2016 primary and raised nearly $39,000 for this year’s primary. She was backed by the Michigan Farm Bureau, Pipefitters Local 636, the Auto Dealers of Michigan PAC, the chief operating officer of the Meridian Health Plan and the Small Business PAC.

Yancey, who’s also a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor, has been endorsed by powerful figures in the Wayne County government, including Executive Warren Evans, Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Sheriff Benny Napoleon and Treasurer Eric Sabree.

Her contributions also show strong union support: She has raised more than any other candidate — $47,560 — and netted $5,000 from the United Auto Workers union, $3,500 from the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, $2,000 from Operating Engineers Local 324 and $1,000 from the Michigan Laborer’s PAC.

