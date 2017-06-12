File photo (Photo: David Coates)

Detroit – Monday’s midsummer heat brought proceedings to a close in Wayne County Juvenile Court.

Authorities canceled hearings because of “extreme temperatures” inside the building in Detroit. By early afternoon, temperatures had reached by high 80s.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service’s White Lake Township Office predicted temperatures would reach 95 degrees — one above the record of 94 for June 12, set in 1956.

But the heat should subside after Monday.

It should be the last day of 90-degree weather this week,” said Sara Pampreen, a meteorologist with the weather service. “We’ll be in the 80s Tuesday and we’ve got some rain and storms moving in for the remainder of the week.”

She said warm southerly winds are causing things to heat up.

The average temperature for June in Metro Detroit is about 79 degrees, Pampreen said. The record low temperature is 42 degrees, set in 1906.

Some communities have opened cooling centers to help residents cope with the heat.

Detroit is among them. It offered air-conditioned comfort Sunday and repeated it Monday.

The city of Westland is directing residents to the Westland Friendship Center at 1119 N. Newburgh, the Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center at 32150 Dorsey and the William P. Faust Public Library at 6123 Central City Parkway. It's also providing bottled water at those locations.

Also for Monday, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has declared an Ozone Action Day.

The agency said it predicts air pollutants Monday are expected to be in the unhealthy range for certain people.

Its warning is in effect for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties.

It urges people and businesses to avoid activities — such as refueling vehicles, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment or using charcoal lighter fluid — that lead to the formation of ozone.

Ozone is a colorless, odorless gas naturally found in the Earth’s stratosphere that absorbs ultraviolet light that could be harmful to life on Earth. Ozone that forms close to the Earth’s surface is harmful to breathe and it damages plants and trees. It’s also the main ingredient of smog.

The agency also urges people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, to limit outdoor activity.

It’s the state’s second Ozone Action Day this year. It declared the year’s first Ozone Action Day Sunday.

Detailed forecast

■Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will fall to about 67 degrees.

■Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. The low will fall to about 65 degrees.

■Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 88 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The low will fall to about 68 degrees.

■Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a chance of showers after 2 p.m. The low will fall to about 66 degrees.

■Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will fall to about 65 degrees.

■Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a chance of showers.

Associated Press contributed.

City of Detroit cooling centers

Recreation centers

■Adam/Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon

■Butzel Family, 7737 Kercheval

■Clemente Center, 2631 Bagley

■Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser

■Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby

■Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive

■Heilmann Center, 19601 Crusade

■Lasky Center, 13200 Fenelon

■Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers

■Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

■Williams Center, 8431 Rosa Parks

Libraries

■Main Library, 5201 Woodward

■Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor

■Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River

■Chase Branch, 17731 W. Seven Mile

■Conely Branch, 4600 Martin

■Franklin Branch, 13651 E. McNichols

■Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols

■Thomas Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive

■Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant

■Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.

■Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River

■Sherwood Forest Branch, 7117 W. Seven Mile

■Skillman Branch, 121 Gratiot

