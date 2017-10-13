Hulbert (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Livingston County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a felon who is at-large and wanted on two arrest warrants.

They also warn he is violent and it's not known if he has access to weapons or a vehicle.

Edward Franklin Hulbert, 38, was seen at about 3 p.m. Thursday at a residence on Bates Street in Howell, officials said in a statement.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Police said they have a warrant for his arrest for probation violation for felony assault conviction and another for aggravated stalking.

Hulbert was sentenced in 2016 to up to five years in prison for assault by strangulation, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He also has a 2003 conviction for criminal sexual conduct, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison, it said.

He allegedly made statements about not wanting to return to prison, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies assisted by officers with the Howell, Green Oak, Brighton and Hamburg police departments went to the residence and spoke to two people in the home. Officials said one of the people was arrested on outstanding warrants and the other person was questioned and released.

Anyone with information about Hulbert's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP, log on to www.1800speakup.org or text CSM and a tip to 274637.

