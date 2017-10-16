DTE Energy logo (Photo: DTE Energy)

Less than 20,000 DTE Energy customers in Metro Detroit are without power Monday after high winds knocked down power lines Sunday night.

DTE Energy officials said the electric company has crews working to restore service to those customers.

"We're making great progress on restoring our customers' service," said Brynn Guster, a DTE Energy spokeswoman. "And we're continuing to work today until we get our customers back up and running."

She said 30 mph to 50 mph winds Sunday caused power outages across the region. About 33,000 customers were without electrical service Sunday night, she also said.

"Fortunately, the winds have pretty much passed through," Guster said. "That's making it easier to restore what the winds knocked down last night."

Consumers Energy reports it had about 110 customers without power Monday morning.

Based in Detroit, DTE Energy provides electricity to 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan. Its natural gas utility serves 1.2 million customers across the state.

Based in Jackson, Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest utility, provides electricity to more than 6 million people in all 68 of the state's Lower Peninsula counties. Its natural gas utility serves more than 1.7 million customers in Michigan.

