Lake Linden – Government officials have rescheduled a public meeting to discuss protecting crucial fish spawning areas on a Lake Superior reef in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the meeting on the threat to Buffalo Reef will be Jan. 30 in Houghton County. It had been scheduled for Dec. 5 but was postponed because of a blizzard forecast.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency created a task force to deal with waste materials called “stamp sands” that were dumped into the lake during the 20th century copper mining era. They’ve drifted toward the reef and could smother it.

Nearly one-quarter of the annual lake trout yield from Lake Superior’s Michigan waters comes from within 50 miles of Buffalo Reef.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2oDrKQF