Detroit News
SUBSCRIBE NOW$0.99 / 1st month

Blind pig raid on 12th Street lit fire that scarred Detroit for decades

50 years later, violence, rioting, rebelling still stir visceral emotions from city residents, Metro Detroiters alike

, The Detroit News

Share This Story
1
Tweet
Share
Share
Pin
Email
Comment

Long after the smoke cleared, the bodies were buried and tank tracks were swept from neighborhood streets, the scars remained visible, dividing Detroit families, neighbors and nearby communities for decades.

Now, 50 years later, it can be asked: Can time heal all wounds or will they simply be forgotten?

The story of July 23, 1967, and the five days following fades on worn newsprint with each day’s passing. But it remains an important one worth retelling.

A dreary Sunday soon became violent following a 3:30 a.m. raid at 9125 12th St. by 10th precinct police at a blind pig popular with the city’s black residents, which was above the Economy Printing Co. While raiding after-hours drinking establishments was routine for police, this raid brought out large crowds because it was in the congested Virginia Park area.

By the time an initial 85 people had been arrested and loaded onto three wagons, a mob of 200 had gathered, throwing rocks, bricks and bottles. A few hours later, a Molotov cocktail went through a shoe store window at 12th and Blaine. Conflict erupted while many Detroiters were getting ready for church.

What would unfold would be termed a “Street of Nightmares” by The Detroit News in its published coverage.

Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Former Detroit Police Chief Ike McKinnon, businessman Richard Crab, Dr. Michael Rolnick and U.S. Rep. John Conyers recount their memories of the unforgettable summer of 50 years ago. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News

State Police Director Col. Fredrick E. Davids at the time reported the rioting was caused by “professional instigators” from Detroit and elsewhere. Police initially called the situation tense but “contained,” with the worst of the developing chaos erupting elsewhere, north of West Grand Boulevard.

It appeared by noon that day that calm and order were briefly possible after police tried to seal off 12th, letting rioters loose inside. An all-black firefighting squad also had been assembled in hopes the men would be allowed to tame a growing number of arson fires.

Neither worked. Rocks, bottles and bricks pelted the first responders.

Police then stormed 12th in a tactic they hoped would “snap the spine” of the angry mob. Cops moved through the rioters, who washed back over them in a sea of fury.

Looters grabbed everything from couches, refrigerators to “a side of beef” then torched the emptied stores.

Gov. George Romney asked for thousands of Army troops, National Guardsmen and police to quell the uprising. President Lyndon Johnson ordered troops airlifted to nearby Selfridge Air Force Base for federal response.

“There is reasonable doubt that we can suppress the existing looting, arson and sniping without the assistance of federal troops,” Romney telegraphed Johnson.

The intersection of 12th and Clairmount in Detroit
The intersection of 12th and Clairmount in Detroit was the epicenter of the 1967 civil disturbance. In the early hours of July 23, after police detain 85 partygoers at a blind pig, an outraged crowd gathers and soon a bottle is thrown at a police cruiser. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
July 13, 1967: Ten days before the police raid that
July 13, 1967: Ten days before the police raid that ignited chaos in the streets, marchers descend on Detroit Police headquarters, protesting African-American deaths at the hands of police. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Where it all started: the blind pig at 9125 12th St.
Where it all started: the blind pig at 9125 12th St. between Clairmount and Atkinson in Detroit. The police raid on the after-hours club in the early hours of July 23, 1967, sparked the unrest. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
White police officers arrest a black man on 12th Street
White police officers arrest a black man on 12th Street in Detroit on July 23, 1967. In 1965, when future Police Chief Ike MacKinnon joined the department, there were 4,000-5,000 officers, but only about 40 were African-American, he said. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Medics remove a body from the Manor House, an annex
Medics remove a body from the Manor House, an annex of the Algiers Motel, July 26, 1967. Three black teens were found slain in the building, and two white females and seven black males were badly beaten by members of a riot task force. Charges were brought against three officers and one security guard. All were found not guilty. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Looters raid the A&P store on Grand Boulevard east
Looters raid the A&P store on Grand Boulevard east of Linwood on Sunday, July 23, 1967. Reports of looting began pouring in an hour after the police raid on the blind pig. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Residents try to rescue belongings as the houses on
Residents try to rescue belongings as the houses on their street burn. In five days, more than 1,000 families would be left homeless. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
A man forcibly removes a woman from a home aflame in
A man forcibly removes a woman from a home aflame in the riot-torn section of Detroit on July 23, 1967. She was screaming "Mother, mother," when taken from the building. Neither were identified. (Photo: Associated Press)
Fullscreen
A family kneels in the ruins at 3928 Chene in Detroit
A family kneels in the ruins at 3928 Chene in Detroit on July 26, 1967. They were identified as Mrs. Willie Moore, Elizabeth Allen, holding Thomas, 3, and Louella Underwood. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Detroit police fan out amid rocks and other debris
Detroit police fan out amid rocks and other debris on 12th Street on July 23, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Fires devastate neighborhoods miles from the epicenter
Fires devastate neighborhoods miles from the epicenter of the disturbances. "It looks like a city that has been bombed," Gov. George Romney remarked after a helicopter tour.  (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Police in riot gear hit 12th and Clairmount in Detroit.
Police in riot gear hit 12th and Clairmount in Detroit. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Market owners George, left, and Gene Matti, along with
Market owners George, left, and Gene Matti, along with a friend, Tom Snider, guard the remains of their looted store on July 24, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Michigan National Guard troops clear out Taylor and
Michigan National Guard troops clear out Taylor and Linwood on July 24, 1967. Some 3,000 guardsmen set up west of Woodward. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Firefighters rush through the heat vapors of a building
Firefighters rush through the heat vapors of a building fire on 12th at Clairmount.  (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Parker Brothers Shoes and Menswear was at 12th and
Parker Brothers Shoes and Menswear was at 12th and Clairmount from 1962-68. Owner Lester Shindler, of Farmington Hills, said his family's business was the only one that wasn't burned on the block. The shop was next to the blind pig that was raided. (Photo: Courtesy of the Burton Historical Collection, Detroit Public Library)
Fullscreen
A sniper readies a shot from behind a Detroit Police
A sniper readies a shot from behind a Detroit Police car at the corner of Grand River and West Forest. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
At noon Monday, July 24, Gov. George Romney and Attorney
At noon Monday, July 24, Gov. George Romney and Attorney General Ramsey Clark reach an agreement to send 5,000 federal troops after Romney signs a statement saying the riot might be out of control. Above, Army paratroopers move into Detroit in front of Southeast High School on Fairview Street on July 25, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
A paratrooper guards a looted store. This is the first
A paratrooper guards a looted store. This is the first time federal troops have been used to quell a civil disturbance since 1942. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
U.S. Rep. John Conyers of Detroit implores a gathered
U.S. Rep. John Conyers of Detroit implores a gathered crowd to end the violence and looting, at 12th and Clairmount in Detroit. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Federal troops in a tank cover Detroit firefighters.
Federal troops in a tank cover Detroit firefighters. Sniper fire hindered firefighting and policing efforts. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Michigan National Guard soldiers crane their necks
Michigan National Guard soldiers crane their necks to watch a woman walk down the street on July 27, 1967.  (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Police line up African-Americans and take names. In
Police line up African-Americans and take names. In five days, 7,231 people were arrested.  (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
With thousands in custody and no room for them, prisoners
With thousands in custody and no room for them, prisoners were held in the Detroit Police garage. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Looters take bottles from a liquor store on 12th Street
Looters take bottles from a liquor store on 12th Street on July 23, 1967. (Photo: UPI)
Fullscreen
Firefighter Carl Smith from Engine Co. 45 was killed
Firefighter Carl Smith from Engine Co. 45 was killed in the riot, his body found lying on the sidewalk at Mack and St. Jean, covered with a newspaper, on July 25, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
National guardsmen Specialist 4 Roger Drobney and Capt.
National guardsmen Specialist 4 Roger Drobney and Capt. Jerome Feldstein stand ready in the rain on July 27, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Soldiers keep watch behind razor wire at night.
Soldiers keep watch behind razor wire at night.  (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
A sergeant stands in the rain, guarding the stores
A sergeant stands in the rain, guarding the stores on Woodward at East Grand Boulevard. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Sgt. Virgil Duve, a gunner on a personnel carrier in
Sgt. Virgil Duve, a gunner on a personnel carrier in Detroit, mans the .50 caliber machine gun. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Helmets spill out of a Detroit Police truck.
Helmets spill out of a Detroit Police truck. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Prisoners await arraignment at Detroit Recorders Court
Prisoners await arraignment at Detroit Recorders Court on July 27, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Hotel resident William Keller views the hole from the
Hotel resident William Keller views the hole from the bullet that killed businesswoman Helen Hall at the Harlan House hotel on July 26, 1967. She was watching police battle snipers when she was killed.  (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Thomas Allen, 3, stands in the rubble from his burned
Thomas Allen, 3, stands in the rubble from his burned home at 3926 Chene on July 25, 1967. (Photo: Howard Shirkey, The Detroit News)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
A man guards a store from looters with a shotgun.
A man guards a store from looters with a shotgun.  (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Residents of a burned out row of dwellings on Linwood
Residents of a burned out row of dwellings on Linwood pick up the pieces after fires swept away their homes. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Every couch is filled as donors give blood at the Red
Every couch is filled as donors give blood at the Red Cross headquarters in Detroit on July 26, 1967. (Photo: UPI)
Fullscreen
An injured man is led to Detroit Receiving Hospital
An injured man is led to Detroit Receiving Hospital on July 24, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Hospital staff treat the injured at Detroit's Receiving
Hospital staff treat the injured at Detroit's Receiving Hospital on July 24, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Police officer Pat Richard Fortin, with blood on his
Police officer Pat Richard Fortin, with blood on his hands and shirt, examines a captured rifle and fills out a report at the Mack and Gratiot station a few minutes after a fight on July 25, 1967.  (Photo: Gary Cooperman, The Detroit News)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Storeowner Eugene Sarasky and Michael Sarasky, 14,
Storeowner Eugene Sarasky and Michael Sarasky, 14, clear out goods from their looted store at 3412 Brush St., July 26, 1967. (Photo: Simon Hostetler, The Detroit News)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
A unit of the Detroit Police Department, known as commandos,
A unit of the Detroit Police Department, known as commandos, patrol Grand River on July 27, 1967 after a day of sporadic sniper fire on Detroit's west side. At right is a row of furniture stores which were gutted by fire. (Photo: Associated Press)
Fullscreen
Neighbor Metri Duley, 30, looks at a damaged car and
Neighbor Metri Duley, 30, looks at a damaged car and house at 7477 La Salle Blvd. at Lamoth in Detroit on July 27, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
National Guard soldiers cover firefighters as they
National Guard soldiers cover firefighters as they put out a blaze at 12th and Hazelwood on July 28, 1967.  (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Girls eat popsicles on a Detroit street.
Girls eat popsicles on a Detroit street. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Sniper suspects are arrested at Temple and Trumbull
Sniper suspects are arrested at Temple and Trumbull on July 25, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
African-Americans gather around the car to shake hands
African-Americans gather around the car to shake hands with Cryus Vance (in front seat), President Johnson's emissary to riot-torn Detroit. Mayor Jerome Cavanagh watches from the back seat as they tour the devastated west side.  (Photo: UPI, The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Baskets full of glass are set by the curb on 12th Street
Baskets full of glass are set by the curb on 12th Street on July 31, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Michigan National Guard troops cover Detroit firefighters
Michigan National Guard troops cover Detroit firefighters from snipers at 12th and Hazelwood on July 28, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
A man throws a rock at a Detroit News photographer
A man throws a rock at a Detroit News photographer from a passing car on Woodward near Grand River. (Photo: Gary Porter, The Detroit News)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Food donations to Detroit came in from cities as far
Food donations to Detroit came in from cities as far away as Chicago and Boston. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Burned out of their homes, Detroiters sort through
Burned out of their homes, Detroiters sort through donated clothing at the Visitation Church on July 25, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Firefighters try to put out a fire at Grand River and
Firefighters try to put out a fire at Grand River and Myrtle in Detroit on July 24, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Federal troops catch some sleep on the lawn of Southeastern
Federal troops catch some sleep on the lawn of Southeastern High School. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Police look for a sniper in the building in the background
Police look for a sniper in the building in the background on Grand River and 14th, on July 26, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
The remnants of a burned-out house and garage stand
The remnants of a burned-out house and garage stand amid the ruins. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Nuns at Visitation Church on Webb Street hand out food
Nuns at Visitation Church on Webb Street hand out food at a makeshift depot for people displaced in the riot on July 25, 1967.  (Photo: Gary Cooperman, The Detroit News)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
"Tell that grocer to go to hell," reads the sign on
"Tell that grocer to go to hell," reads the sign on the back of a panel truck that was distributing food in Detroit's riot-scarred west side, July 27, 1967. The sign refers to reported price hiking by local grocers. (Photo: UPI)
Fullscreen
An aerial view shows fires burning in the area around
An aerial view shows fires burning in the area around Grand River and Warren. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Troops from the U.S. Army 505th infantry cover a vacant
Troops from the U.S. Army 505th infantry cover a vacant house until police arrive July 27, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Michigan Gov. George Romney, right, applauds as UAW
Michigan Gov. George Romney, right, applauds as UAW President Walter Reuther, at podium, pledges the help of his union in rebuilding the riot-ravaged areas of Detroit, July 27, 1967. Lt. Gen. John Throckmorton, left, military commander of the city during the riots; Cyrus Vance, President Johnson's personal emissary and Detroit Mayor Jerome Cavanagh also applaud. (Photo: Associated Press)
Fullscreen
Police and National Guardsmen stand on high alert as
Police and National Guardsmen stand on high alert as firemen attempt to extinguish a block fire. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
An aerial view of the fires around the area of Grand
An aerial view of the fires around the area of Grand River and West Grand Boulvard shows the Statler Steak House burning. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
The Statler Steak House burns.
The Statler Steak House burns. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Michael Johnson, 7, of 2305 Elmhurst, stands guard
Michael Johnson, 7, of 2305 Elmhurst, stands guard over groceries for his mother Leslie Johnson, who has 10 children, as she returns to the Red Cross Distribution center at Visitation School at 12th and Webb for more packages, July 27, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Tired paratroopers move into the state fairgrounds
Tired paratroopers move into the state fairgrounds on a bus on July 25, 1967. On July 28, President Johnson's emissary, Cyrus Vance, announces the gradual withdrawal of federal troops. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Shattered glass is all that remains of a window in
Shattered glass is all that remains of a window in a house at 7477 La Salle, July 27, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Firefighters carry the body of colleague John Ashby
Firefighters carry the body of colleague John Ashby to his funeral on July 28, 1967. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Detroit mayor Jerome P. Cavanagh and Sen. Philip Hart
Detroit mayor Jerome P. Cavanagh and Sen. Philip Hart tour ravaged Detroit neighborhoods on July 31, 1967.  (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
J.L. Hudson Jr., Mayor Jerome Cavanagh and Gov. George
J.L. Hudson Jr., Mayor Jerome Cavanagh and Gov. George Romney speak during a press conference in the mayor's office on Aug. 1, 1967. Hudson, heir to his family's department stores, was asked to create New Detroit, an urban coalition to examine what went wrong and how to create more dialogue and cooperation between communities in Detroit. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)
Buy Photo Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    As result, thousands of guardsmen were placed on duty, and the governor urged residents not to report to work if they had jobs downtown. High absenteeism was reported at Metro Detroit’s auto plants, but notably Chrysler Corp. managed to begin its 1968 model production on schedule.

    Looters worked their way down Grand River, smashing storefronts. The News reported one of the following nights “was filled with the sounds of tinkling glass and laughter.”

    Detroit Mayor Jerome Cavanagh and Romney toured some of the hardest-hit areas, with the mayor summarizing: “Destruction is almost total in some areas. It is very disturbing to see the number of people on the street. For want of a better term, they have a carnival spirit.”

    For days, Detroiters could hear a wail of sirens, crunching glass under police cruiser tires and the crack of gunfire. Guardsmen opened up their heavy machine guns on apartment buildings with suspected snipers as tanks rolled down blacked-out streets.

    Sales of alcohol and gasoline were eventually banned, pushing Detroiters’ resourcefulness in travel and thirst quenching while enduring a 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily curfew.

    Damage estimates rose: first $50 million, then $100 million, then $200 million and more.

    Before law and order were restored, death, sniper battles, widespread arson and food shortages would be endured. The poor felt empowered to take from the rich but feared the consequences of destroying their own neighborhood stores.

    “You wouldn’t pay attention to us before, now you will be forced to,” an unidentified looter said during the mayhem.

    Another man told The News: “Negroes in this country are sick and tired of the treatment we’ve been getting. We’re going to show ‘whitey.’ If things don’t change, we burn the whole damn city down.”

    They nearly did. Firefighters made 1,682 runs during the uprising that ended with its last major fire on 12th Street between Hazelwood and Taylor the following Friday. But far more costly would be the 43 dead, which included a police officer, two firemen, looters and innocent bystanders.

    Now 50 years later, the violence, rioting and rebelling still stir visceral emotions from city residents and Metro Detroiters alike.

    “Much like the moment when you found out that President Kennedy died or the moment you found out about 9/11, to Detroiters, this is something that they either experienced, or they heard about it from their parents or other people once they moved here,” said Joel Stone, senior curator at the Detroit Historical Society. “And there aren’t a lot of experiences like that in Detroit’s history that everybody remembers.”

    Yet because of the ferocity that everyone experienced, Stone said, there were some significant steps taken after the uprising.

    “There were all kinds of different things that happened in the white community, black community, and black and white community,” Stone said. “It kind of was a wake-up call for a lot of people.”

    Romney and Cavanagh urged the formation of New Detroit — a coalition to review what led to the violence and figure out how to prevent it from happening again.

    Grassroots organizations like Focus: HOPE, Operation Get Down and ESVID (East Side Voice of Independent Detroit) created programs for youth and seniors, or offered assistance for the sick and homeless, in the black community.

    “These were groups that said, ‘We’re not going to wait for the government or white community to help us out. We’re going to take care of this ourselves,’ ” Stone said.

    There were also changes in city churches. In 1967, the Shine of the Black Madonna formed out of another congregation and became a home for many outspoken in the black community. There were also attempts to integrate the city government and workplaces, and auto unions tried to diversify the workforce within car companies.

    Yet, after a decade passed, a number of these diversification efforts and new organizations faded, Stone said.

    “They either enjoyed some semblance of success, or they enjoyed a moderate bit of success and thought that the task was over with, and people stopped paying attention,” he said. “I think that was probably to our detriment.”

    So how is Detroit doing 50 years later?

    “That question has a million different answers,” said Jeffrey Horner, a Wayne State University Urban Studies and Planning senior lecturer. “It’s better in some respects and lousier in others.”

    On the one hand, there’s less racial segregation in city neighborhoods than in 1967, said Horner, who’s teaching a WSU course “Detroit Rebellion at 50: Retrospect and Prospect.”

    “You had all blacks in certain neighborhoods in Detroit and all whites in others. That has changed markedly,” he said. “... There’s a lot more diffusion of people of different racial backgrounds and ethnicities — not just whites and blacks — but people of Arabic and Asian descent. And there’s more acceptance.”

    That acceptance, he said, stems from youth growing up in diverse neighborhoods throughout the city and Metro Detroit.

    “There’s more going to school with kids from different backgrounds, cultures and religions than there was in 1967,” he said.

    While racial tensions may have eased between neighbors, Horner said, there’s still more work to do to improve relations between police and black communities.

    “Race relations have gotten better at least on an inner personal basis, (but) certainly not between police departments and poor urban blacks like in Ferguson, Missouri,” he said.

    Even in Detroit, the years following 1967 was a time of “increased police brutality,” Horner said, until Mayor Coleman Young — Detroit’s first black mayor — took office in 1974 and worked to integrate the predominantly white police department.

    Eventually, mayors and city council members started talking to community leaders about development projects. But others were left out of that conversation.

    Stone points to Virginia Park as an example: The city had limited resources and decided to pour those resources in areas that hadn’t been destroyed.

    “(In Virginia Park), their neighborhood was devastated, the shops they shopped at were gone, the houses were taken out and many of the people who lived there a long time left,” Stone said. “When you talk to the people who lived there, their response is, ‘Why didn’t anybody come in and fix this? Why didn’t they come in to rebuild our homes? Why didn’t they help the businesses rebuild?’ They kind of abandoned us and left. In part, that’s true.”

    Fast-forward to today, and many of the issues that plagued Detroit and instigated the 1967 uprising “are still with us,” Stone said. “Some of them are seriously worse.”

    For one, Detroit’s public transportation system is not as good as it was in 1967, Stone said.

    “The Detroit Public School system has gone through many changes and is probably not as efficient or effective as it was back then,” he added.

    Yet some things have gotten better. Downtown, Midtown and the Woodward corridor have seen “wonderful improvements,” Stone said. Even the residents of Virginia Park rallied together to fix houses, build a shopping center and restore Gordon Park into a green space with pavilions and picnic tables.

    “Those are very tough and resilient people that live in that neighborhood, and I think there’s probably some resentment that they didn’t get more attention before this year,” Stone said, “and there’s probably some pride in that they’ve been able to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and do it themselves, and that’s a neat story right there.”

    For its Detroit 67 Project, the Detroit Historical Society collected more than 500 oral histories about the uprising from those who lived through it. Many moved out of the city while the fires were still burning and never came back.

    “Then there are people, black and white, who love the city so much that they have stuck around and fought for it for the last 50 years,” Stone said.

    Now is a time to “embrace the optimism” that has swept Detroit, he said, which is partly why the Detroit 67 Project came up with the slogan “looking back to move forward.”

    “But in that embracing, we can’t forget there are still a lot of the problems that existed 50 years ago that have not been addressed,” Stone said. “We’re not going to break through that glass into nirvana until we address them.”

    Share This Story
    1
    Tweet
    Share
    Share
    Pin
    Email
    Comment