Detroit Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly threw a brick through a car window and struck a 2-year-old girl Wednesday night.

The girl was hit on the right side of her head and was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to Michael Woody, director of media relations for the police department.

He said the incident happened about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday on the Interstate 75 service drive at East Warren.

The girl was riding in the backseat of her grandmother’s 2009 Honda as she traveled on the service drive. The girl’s mother was also in the car.

The driver told police she saw two African-American males standing on the corner of the service drive and East Warren, Woody said.

One of the men ran in front of the car and then darted back to the sidewalk, she told officers, he said. As she passed the corner, the women heard something crash through the rear passenger window, officials said.

The girl began to cry and the two women saw evidence the child had been hit by the brick.

Her grandmother, the driver, immediately took the child to the hospital to be treated.

One of the suspects is described as a man between 17 and 21 years of age with a thin build, Woody said. At the time, he was wearing a red hooded shirt and white pants.

Woody said police don’t have a description of the second male.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects should call the Detroit Police’s 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5740.

