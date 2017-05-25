WeWork hosts Creator Awards at Detroit Demo Day with Quicken Loans
Grace Hsia of Ann Arbor jumps in the air while hugging
Grace Hsia of Ann Arbor jumps in the air while hugging Laura Cyrek who presented her with the Launch Award for her company Warmilu at the WeWork Detroit Creator Awards & Quicken Loans Demo Day at the Gem Theatre in Detroit on May 25, 2017. At right is emcee James Chapman and at left is judge Kane Kim.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Becca Keaty of Chicago talks about her program, Bunker
Becca Keaty of Chicago talks about her program, Bunker Labs, that helps veterans get job training and connect with services after their time in the armed forces. Bunker Labs won the $360K Scale Award at the WeWork Detroit Creator Awards & Quicken Loans Demo Day at the Gem Theatre in Detroit on May 25, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Andrew Fried, founder and CEO of Chef's
From left, Andrew Fried, founder and CEO of Chef's Table, Quicken Loans chairman Dan Gilbert and WeWork CEO Adam Neumann have a conversation at the WeWork Detroit Creator Awards & Quicken Loans Demo Day at the Gem Theatre.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People listen to the conversation on stage at the WeWork
People listen to the conversation on stage at the WeWork Detroit Creator Awards & Quicken Loans Demo Day at the Gem Theatre.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Garret Koehler of Assemble Sound gives his pitch for
Garret Koehler of Assemble Sound gives his pitch for the Launch awards. Assemble Sound won the Launch award for $130K.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sebastian Jackson of The Social Club Grooming Co. speaks
Sebastian Jackson of The Social Club Grooming Co. speaks at the WeWork Detroit Creator Awards & Quicken Loans Demo Day. Jackson won the People's Choice Award.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Gary Wozniak of RecoveryPark Farms gives his pitch
Gary Wozniak of RecoveryPark Farms gives his pitch for one of the awards.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Andrew Fried, founder and CEO of Chef's
From left, Andrew Fried, founder and CEO of Chef's Table, Quicken Loans chairman Dan Gilbert and WeWork CEO Adam Neumann have a conversation at the WeWork Detroit Creator Awards & Quicken Loans Demo Day.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Rachel Vena talks with Paige Horsley, Jovan
From left, Rachel Vena talks with Paige Horsley, Jovan Landry, Kimberly Massenburg and Bella Oglesby, all of Chicago, about pitching an idea at the WeWork Detroit Creator Awards & Quicken Loans Demo Day at Cadillac Square.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Laura Cyrek, left, points to Paige Horsley of Chicago
Laura Cyrek, left, points to Paige Horsley of Chicago for her to start her 60 second pitch of an idea for the WeWork Detroit Creator Awards & Quicken Loans Demo Day at Cadillac Square.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People exit the Creators' Market at the WeWork Detroit
People exit the Creators' Market at the WeWork Detroit Creator Awards & Quicken Loans Demo Day at Cadillac Square.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lip Bar employee Adria Moses, left, holds a mirror
Lip Bar employee Adria Moses, left, holds a mirror for Teshuwah Price of Romulus while she samples some vegan lip product at Cadillac Square.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Teshuwah Price of Romulus smiles after she samples
Teshuwah Price of Romulus smiles after she samples some vegan lip product from Lip Bar in the Creators' Market.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler shows some of her vegan
Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler shows some of her vegan product in the Creators' Market.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler, facing, hugs Yolanda
Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler, facing, hugs Yolanda Williams of Detroit in the Creators' Market.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chelsea Carson of Detroit points to photographer Jeremy
Chelsea Carson of Detroit points to photographer Jeremy Deputat who is doing free photo shoot for people at the event at Cadillac Square.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Brian Quintos, right, goes over an edit of the free
Brian Quintos, right, goes over an edit of the free photo shoot done for Kiki Kerr of Detroit.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    From an urban farm to a biotechnology company and mobile app developer, a host of businesses, nonprofits and projects competed in Detroit on Thursday for a slice of $2.5 million in funds to push their progress.

    After much activity Thursday as part of Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day, a panel of judges chose eight to share in funding ranging from $50,000 to $200,000 in the form of an interest free debt instrument with a five-year term after a one-year payment-free holiday.

    Detroit’s Social Club Grooming Co., which caters to men, won two prizes: a $25,000 people’s choice award decided by audience members and one from Quicken worth $200,000.

    The money will help grow the business as it adds locations in the next two years, founder Sebastian Jackson said. “It’s amazing to be recognized. This is a real impact.”

    Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day and the WeWork Creator Awards brought the flurry of activity, and hope, to the finalists who participated in the events at the Gem Theatre and Cadillac Square downtown.

    The function, which capped weeks of prep work and attracted participants from outside Michigan, helped highlight and boost the Motor City’s business community, officials said.

    “The energy in this city is buzzing,” Adam Neumann, co-founder and CEO of WeWork, told the audience of more than 400 people at Gem Theatre. “You can feel it when you sit here.”

    Hundreds of startups began competing last month in the inaugural Quicken Loans competition, which attracted entrepreneurs from various industries to vie for a piece of $1 million in the firm’s capital through pitch or demonstration.

    Out of 600 applicants, 20 were selected as finalists. That group, which included everything from a retailer specializing in clothes for shorter men to a pop-up restaurant networking experience, briefly presented pitches at the theater or demonstrated their offerings and business plans in Cadillac Square.

    The finalists showcased the city’s strong entrepreneurial spirit, said Josh McManus, COO for Rock Ventures, which is part of the Quicken Loans family. “I think what we’re seeing in Detroit right now is a burgeoning population of entrepreneurs and new entrepreneurs starting everyday.”

    The awards followed a day of related events at Cadillac Square, which featured a career fair, master classes and workshops as well as a curated pop-up market with local vendors.

    Also during the awards ceremony, WeWork, a privately held company founded in New York, gave some $1.5 million in funds to entrepreneurs, artists and nonprofits.

    There were 30 finalists ranging from social advocates to artists who competed in three categories during the Midwest Regional Finals: “scale,” which represented businesses/nonprofits with proven success; “launch” for established outfits that are established but still learning; and “incubate,” which targeted ideas/projects that sought funding.

    Warmilu, an Ann Arbor-based non-electric warming technology manufacturing company, was among the four “launch” winners that earned $72,000 in funds.

    That windfall helps the enterprise develop more products in its bid to prevent deaths from hypothermia, CEO Grace Hsia said. “This is a sign of how much progress we’ve made.”

    Another $72,000 winner was Brave Initiatives of Chicago, which works to empower high school girls through design, coding, and leadership training. “It’s giving us an opportunity to take the next step forward,” said Anna Bethune, co-founder and director of research.

    Assemble Sound, a Detroit-based studio complex and artist development hub, won $130,000 in the same category. That helps its leaders with taking care of the space as well as furthering an artist residency, co-founder/general manager Garret Koehler said. “This money does everything. It’s the lifeline.”

