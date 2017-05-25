A youth suspected in several thefts reported at businesses in the city this month. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are seeking tips to find suspects wanted in several thefts reported at businesses in the city this month.

Investigators have connected two of the suspects to two incidents at a store in the 12700 block of Schaefer. In the first, about 8 p.m. May 6, a man “entered the business with who appears to be a disabled young male,” authorities said in a statement.

Surveillance footage released Wednesday appears to show the man directing the youth to part of the store. “A short time later, the young man returns with several boxes of candy/food items and runs out the door,” police said.

Officials believe the same pair stole items from the store a second time about 10 p.m. May 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call 2nd Precinct detectives at (313) 596-5240. Anonymous tips can be left through the DPD Connect app or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police also are working to find another person wanted for a larceny on the city’s east side.

A man entered the store in the 3400 block of East Jefferson about 12:45 p.m. May 6 then stole several cellphones and cases, investigators said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Detroit police 7th Precinct detectives at (313) 596-5740. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the DPD Connect app or Crime Stoppers.

