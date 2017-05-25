In one incident captured on a surveillance camera, a 62-year-old man was parked in a car outside an ATM in the 18200 block of Woodward at 2:30 a.m. May 17 when a suspect with a gun approached the passenger side and fired several shots, investigators said in a statement. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are working to find suspects in a pair of shootings reported hours apart.

In one incident captured on a surveillance camera, a 62-year-old man was parked in a car outside an ATM in the 18200 block of Woodward at 2:30 a.m. May 17 when a suspect with a gun approached the passenger side and fired several shots, investigators said in a statement.

The victim was wounded. A description of the alleged shooter was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police 12th Precinct detectives at (313) 596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or leave a tip through the DPD Connect app.

Another shooting was reported early May 17. A 40-year-old man was at Parkhurst and Woodward about 5:20 a.m. when someone “pulled up in a silver four-door vehicle, exited it and demanded personal items,” authorities reported. “The victim refused to give up his backpack and the suspect shot him multiple times.”

Other details were not released Wednesday.

