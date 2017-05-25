Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Two 16-year-olds were arrested, and one was shot, after an alleged robbery at a bus stop on Detroit’s west side spilled over into a CVS store and a shootout with police early Thursday morning.

Detroit police received a 911 call at 4:58 a.m. The caller said that a robbery had just taken place at a bus stop near McNichols and Wyoming, said Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police Department. Some five or six males were reported to be involved, and reported to be armed. At least a few of the suspects were spotted running into a nearby CVS.

A security guard and a clerk had been held at gunpoint toward the front of the store, Woody said, but officers arrived by 5 a.m. That CVS, a 24-hour store, is on the 10000 block of McNichols, just west of Wyoming. Officers quickly arrested one suspect and recovered a weapon in the middle of the store, Woody said.

As officers moved toward the back of the store, a second unit covered the back door in case suspects tried to flee, Woody said. That’s exactly what happened, but when the suspect went out the door and saw officers, he allegedly fired shots. Officers fired back and struck the suspect. How many times he was hit was not immediately known, nor was his condition. He was taken to a local hospital as was undergoing surgery Thursday morning, according to authorities.

When officers made the arrest, they recovered a weapon from the suspect and shell casings from the gun, Woody said.

Police believe that three to four more males who took part in some aspect of the incident are still on the loose.

