Detroit police have released a composite sketch of a person of interest wanted in connection with a brick-throwing incident that seriously injured a 2-year-old girl this week.

Investigators said the child was riding in the back seat of her grandmother’s vehicle near the Interstate 75 service drive at East Warren around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday when the woman spotted two males standing on the corner.

While passing, “she heard something hit her back window” and learned the girl had been struck by a brick.

The girl was rushed to a hospital and treated for injuries to her head.

Authorities have identified one of the people connected to the incident as an African-American male around 17 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, with a light complexion, low-cut dark hair and a thin, oddly cut mustache. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a white T-shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police’s 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5740.

