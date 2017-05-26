Detroit police are working to find two suspects accused of breaking into a business on the city’s east side in the 1500 block of E. Ferry at about 7 a.m. Monday. (Photo: Detroit police)

Detroit police are working to find two suspects accused of breaking into a business on the city’s east side last weekend.

Staffers discovered the larceny at the site in the 1500 block of E. Ferry at about 7 a.m. Monday, investigators said.

Surveillance footage shows two males climbing inside a tool corral and stealing items worth several thousand dollars, investigators reported Friday.

The suspects were filmed handing tools over the fence and putting them onto an adjustable platform to carry them out, authorities said in a statement. “There was a light colored vehicle waiting outside of the fenced yard.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police 7th Precinct Detectives at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the DPD Connect app.

Detroit police are working to find two suspects accused of breaking into a business on the city’s east side in the 1500 block of E. Ferry at about 7 a.m. Monday. (Photo: Detroit police)

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2s5PfyO