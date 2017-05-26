Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Two children are in serious and stable condition after being mauled by two pit bulls Friday morning in a bizarre incident, police said.

The two brothers, ages 10 and 12, were dropped off at school by their mother around 8 a.m. but ended up going to a store nearby before school started near the corner of Puritan and Hubbell. That’s when the pair was chased by one pit bull but not harmed, authorities said.

To escape the first dog, the two climbed a fence where two more pit bulls were present in a fenced-in area and were attacked. Both boys sustained bite marks to their arms, legs and torso, said DPD spokeswoman Jennifer Moreno.

“They climbed the fence to escape the pit bull that was chasing them,” Moreno said. “The officer showed up and the one officer ended up going in the yard and fired shots, and the dogs were both killed. They got the kids out of the yard and to the hospital.”

The 10-year-old boy, she said, was listed in serious condition and the 12-year-old in stable condition.

Moreno said police do not know who owns the dogs or the actual business that housed the yard the dogs were fenced in at but are investigating.

“Any child that’s attacked by a dog and survives is, I would say, definitely lucky,” Moreno said.

