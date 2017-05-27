Emma Taylor (Photo: The Detroit Police)

The Detroit Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Emma Taylor left her foster care home on the 4000 block of Pasadena in Detroit. She was last seen at 6:00 a.m. and did not have permission to leave.

Taylor is a black female, 5'-6", 170 lbs., with a dark complexion and a growth on the front of her right ear. Her hair is short, dark and combed to the front. She was last seen wearing light colored pajamas.

Taylor is described as being in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness.

If anyone has seen or knows of her whereabouts of Emma Taylor they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Tenth Precinct at (313)-596-1040 or (313)-596-1000.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2raRtzD