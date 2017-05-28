Rain is on the way. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Thunderstorms that threatened southeast Michigan on Sunday will largely be absent from Metro Detroit on Monday for the last leg of the unofficial start of summer.

Isolated thunderstorms could arrive about 2 p.m. Monday from Midland to the Metro Detroit, according to weather service.

Rainfall amounts Sunday were 1.05 inches in Clarkston, 1.27 inches in Pontiac and 0.92 inches in White Lake Township, according to weather service “Local Storm Report” totals.

The warm front was part of a low pressure area coming up from Ohio, said Dave Gurney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s White Lake Township office.

“Memorial Day is going to be a very nice day, back into the 70s with scattered showers across the area,” Gurney said.

Temperatures Monday are expected to be a high of 76 and a low of 56. On Tuesday, a high of 72 is expected with a low of 53.

