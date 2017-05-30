Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Detroit man who came home in a foul mood after his car had been hit is now in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed by his live-in girlfriend, police said.

The stabbing took place about 1:30 a.m. on the 17400 block of Edinborough, which is north of West McNichols and east of Evergreen on Detroit’s west side.

Trouble started when the victim, a 37-year-old man, came home angry after his car had been hit, said Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police Department. Information on that initial incident, including the make and model of the man’s car, was not immediately available.

But the man then started arguing with his girlfriend at the home they share. The 33-year-old woman “armed herself with a knife” and stabbed the man, Woody said.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital, where he was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

