Buy Photo File photo (Photo: Daniel Mears/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 38-year-old woman drove herself to a Detroit police precinct and safety after being targeted for an attempted carjacking on Detroit’s west side on Wednesday morning.

It was about 9:30 a.m. when the woman, who was driving a black Dodge Charger, pulled up to a nursing home on the 9500 block of Grand River, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

That’s when “a two-man carjack team” approached the woman, Moreno said. One man stayed behind the wheel of his blue Ford Taurus, but the other man approached the woman on foot, and demanded her vehicle.

Rather than give up the vehicle, the woman drove off, but the suspect fired shots. At least one of those shots connected with the Charger. Police aren’t sure if the woman was grazed by a bullet or hit by flying glass.

But the woman kept driving, north on Grand River toward Livernois, then north on Livernois to the Detroit Police Department’s 10th precinct, which is at 12000 Livernois. Once there, police called medics, who transported the woman to Henry Ford Hospital.

Police describe the suspect who fired shots as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5-feet-7-inches tall, 140 pounds, wearing a black hat and black jeans, and armed with a gun.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2smROfW