Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 47-year-old man was fatally beaten with a pipe outside of Vernor Food Center in southwest Detroit late Tuesday.

It was about 11:15 p.m. when witnesses called 911. They told police that they’d heard yelling, along with a “pinging sound,” said Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police Department.

The yells came from the parking lot of Vernor Food Center, which is on the 8800 block of West Vernor in southwest Detroit. The store had been closed for more than three hours by that point.

When officers arrived, they saw a man standing over the victim, holding a pipe. Police ordered the man to drop the pipe, and he did. Police arrested the man and booked him at the Detroit Detention Center. His age was not immediately available.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and suffered contusions to his head and body, Woody said.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rnyv8Z