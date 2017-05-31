Buy Photo (Caption Information) A camera is seen here in the windshield of a Detroit police car in Detroit on October 8, 2009. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man and a woman were fatally shot in an apartment building in southwest Detroit early Wednesday morning.

It was about 5:40 a.m. when 911 calls came in about the shooting in an apartment building on the 700 block of Beard, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That block of Beard is between the Chrysler Service Drive to the north and Fort Street to the south, and west of Waterman.

Police arrived to find an unidentified Hispanic male, “possibly in his 60s,” and a white female, “possibly in her 30s,” fatally shot inside the building.

In the early hours of the investigation, police are looking for a man who was seen leaving the building, but no further description was immediately available.

Three people were killed in two separate instances in southwest Detroit in a seven-hour period from late Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, but the two cases are not believed to be connected, Moreno said. On the 8800 block of West Vernor, in the parking lot of Vernor Food Center, a 47-year-old black male was fatally beaten with a pipe at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, but the suspect in that homicide was arrested at the scene.

The scene at West Vernor is just short of two miles north and west of the scene at Beard.

