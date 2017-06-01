Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The DEA is investigating a local rap music mogul who is accused of being one of the largest heroin dealers in the Midwest. Take a look at the BMB Records founder Brian Brown’s alleged drug empire and locations targeted by federal drug agents.

The alleged drug ring is headed by Brian Brown, right, and includes his wife Akia Brown, left. (Photo: Instagram)

Detroit – Federal prosecutors want a Detroit music mogul accused of being one of the largest heroin dealers in the Midwest to forfeit his pricey possessions, including a $94,000 Maserati.

Prosecutors asked a judge Thursday to have the Maserati, $55,000 worth of jewelry, a 1976 Cadillac Seville and a custom motorcycle forfeited to the government because the items were bought with drug money, according to a federal court filing.

The seized items factor into a sprawling drug investigation targeting Brian “Peanut” Brown, 47, who owns BMB Records. In March, The Detroit News chronicled the ongoing federal drug investigation that includes Brown’s wife, a girlfriend, millions in drug profits and a mansion with a secret “Narnia” room, and described how U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents believe Brown is using the rap label to launder drug money.

The investigation is outlined in sealed federal court records that accused Brown of selling heroin laced with fentanyl, the synthetic pain medication fueling the nation’s deadliest addiction crisis.

Brown’s drug ring “is an organization whose members and associates engage in the distribution of controlled substances, primarily heroin, throughout the United States,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Kuebler wrote in a court filing Thursday.

Brown, 47, of Warren has not been charged with a drug crime despite an ongoing, years-long probe during which investigators have seized $550,000 in cash, 8 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl. He has been charged in a related gun case and is free on bond.

“To paraphrase Gladys Knight: Believe half of what you see, and none of what you read,” Brown’s lawyer Steve Fishman said Thursday.

The Maserati, jewelry, Cadillac and motorcycle were seized during coordinated raids in Warren, Detroit and near Atlanta on Dec. 2, 2015. Agents found the Maserati at Brown’s $500,000 home in Kennesaw, Georgia. The 6,900-square-foot house featured a secret “Narnia-themed” room hidden behind an armoire. Brown lived in the home with his wife, Akia Brown, who posted a photo on Instagram of the luxury blue Maserati with personalized license plate “Mrs. BMB.” “Akia Brown is a member of the (drug ring) and is instrumental in hiding and concealing the money that is derived from narcotic sales,” DEA Special Agent Stephen Popp wrote in the court filing. The Maserati was part of Brian Brown’s car collection, a fleet that included 20 vehicles, including an $88,000 Cadillac Escalade, an $81,000 Porsche Panamera and two Corvettes. The car collection cost $519,000. That’s approximately 14 times as much money as Brown reported on his 2011 taxes, according to court records. “Since these civil forfeitures may be associated with an ongoing criminal investigation, we will not be commenting further at this point,” DEA spokesman Rich Isaacson said Thursday. Brown created BMB Records in 2013. The independent label boasts that its roster of entertainers includes singer/actor Ray J; rapper Bre-Z from the Fox drama “Empire”; and platinum blonde rapper Charli Baltimore. The roster also includes rapper Kash Doll, a former exotic dancer. She signed with BMB after the label paid for her $15,000 boob job, according to court records. rsnell@detnews.com (313) 222-2486 Twitter: @robertsnellnews

