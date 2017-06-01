Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police are on the lookout for three men wanted in connection to a stabbing near Eastern Market on Wednesday afternoon.

It was about 4:51 p.m. when police responded to a 911 call about a stabbing on the 2900 block of Russell, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. Medics were loading the victim, a 48-year-old man, in the ambulance when police arrived, and were taking him in for surgery. Police believe the man has no fixed address.

The man’s girlfriend told police that three men had used racial epithets toward the victim. A fight between the victim and the men broke out, during which the victim suffered stab wounds. More than 12 hours later, no update on the victim’s condition was available.

Police are looking to pull surveillance video of the incident, if any exists.

