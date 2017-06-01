Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 47-year-old man was left carless but unhurt after being carjacked Thursday morning on Detroit’s east side.

The carjacking took place about 5:50 a.m. on Winchester near Goddard. The victim was driving a gray 2014 Chrysler 200, headed westbound on East Winchester, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

The man had slowed down to look at his cellphone, Freeman said, but when he looked up, a young man was standing there, gun drawn. The suspect approached the Chrysler and told the victim to get out. He did. The suspect got into the car and headed northbound on Goddard, toward East Eight Mile.

Police describe the suspect as a black male between the ages of 17 and 19, with a medium complexion. He wore a black shirt, black sweats and black shoes, and carried a handgun.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

