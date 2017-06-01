Former Bennett Elementary School principal Josette Buendia was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for accepting more than $40,000 in bribes and kickbacks from a DPS school supply vendor in a wide-reaching multimillion bribery scheme that snagged 12 other DPS officials. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News file photo)

A former Detroit Public Schools principal was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for accepting more than $40,000 in bribes and kickbacks from a DPS school supply vendor in a wide-reaching multimillion bribery scheme that snagged 12 other DPS officials.

Josette Buendia, 51, the former principal of Bennett Elementary School, faced up to 10 years in prison after she was convicted of two federal program bribery charges and conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. She had refused a plea deal that would have cut her prison time if she had cooperated with the federal government in the criminal case.

Federal officials said Buendia knowingly certified and submitted fraudulent invoices to DPS from November 2011 through January 2015. In exchange, One-time DPS school supplies vendor Norman Shy paid bribes and kickbacks to Buendia in the form of gift cards and cash totaling about $46,000.

Buendia of Garden City was one of 13 DPS administrators charged in the public corruption case orchestrated by Shy. The 12 other educators were convicted in the $2.7 million kickback scheme and lost their teaching licenses.

FBI investigators said Shy, the owner and operator of Allstate Sales, hatched a scheme to offer cash, checks and gift cards to DPS officials in exchange for billing the district for $5 million in business with his company, delivering less and keeping the leftover cash.

Shy also pleaded guilty in the case.

“Today’s sentencing of Principal Josette Buendia, the last in this investigation, should provide a sense of closure for the parents, students and the honest and dedicated DPS employees and underscores this community’s commitment to integrity in the operation of our schools,” said David P. Gelios, special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit office, in a statement.

Defense attorney Kim Stout said during closing arguments in December that Buendia used the money from Shy for her students and teachers. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Michael Buckley said the woman’s actions demonstrated greed, corruption and abuse of power.

A jury of eight women and four men on Dec. 9 found her guilty after a couple of hours. Buendia also was ordered to pay $45,775 in restitution.

