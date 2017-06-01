DELLWOOD, MO - MARCH 13: Crime scene tape remains in the rubble of a business that was destroyed during November rioting on March 13, 2015 in Dellwood, Missouri. The rioting broke out after residents learned that the police officer responsible for the killing of Michael Brown would not be charged with any crime. Few of the businesses destroyed in the rioting in Dellwood and nearby Ferguson have reopened. Two police officers were shot Wednesday while standing outside the Ferguson police station observing a protest. Ferguson has faced many violent protests since the August death of Michael Brown. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

A 22-year-old man is dead after being hit in a drive-by shooting on a porch on Detroit’s west side late Wednesday night, police said.

It was about 11:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Barton when the shots were fired, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. That’s south of Tireman and west of Livernois.

The victim and several other people were on a porch when a white Dodge Magnum pulled up, Freeman said. The passenger got out of the Magnum, pulled out a gun, and started shooting. Witnesses told police they heard at least nine shots fired. At least one of them hit the victim.

Medics conveyed the victim to an area hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

After the shots were fired, the suspect got back in the Magnum, which headed west on Barton, toward Wetherby.

