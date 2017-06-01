A 22-year-old man is dead after being hit in a drive-by shooting on a porch on Detroit’s west side late Wednesday night, police said.
It was about 11:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Barton when the shots were fired, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. That’s south of Tireman and west of Livernois.
The victim and several other people were on a porch when a white Dodge Magnum pulled up, Freeman said. The passenger got out of the Magnum, pulled out a gun, and started shooting. Witnesses told police they heard at least nine shots fired. At least one of them hit the victim.
Medics conveyed the victim to an area hospital, but he was dead on arrival.
After the shots were fired, the suspect got back in the Magnum, which headed west on Barton, toward Wetherby.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs