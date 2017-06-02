Fans in turn 5, overlooking the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle during free day" at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix in Detroit, Michigan on May 29, 2015. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle will have a weekend full of fun and events for racing fans and casual observer.

Even though the actual race begins Sunday afternoon, there are pletny of activies to partake in from concerts to practice and qualifying races.

Events for the public begin Friday with the free access day on the island. And even if it rains, officials say, the events go on as planned.

What: The Grand Prix features IndyCar races Saturday and Sunday (3:30 p.m. each day) and a number of support races.

Where: The race is on Belle Isle, a 982-acre island in the middle of the Deroit River.

Tickets: Friday is Free Prix Day; there is no charge for admission. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday start at $40. Tickets can be purchased at DetroitGP.com, by phone at 866-464-PRIX (7749), or by visiting the Grand Prix ticket office in the GM Renaissance Center, 300 Renaissance Center Drive, Suite 2311, Detroit.

Parking: There is no parking on Belle Isle. Fans can park in downtown Detroit and be picked up at the Cobo Center or the Renaissance Center by luxury buses that will deliver fans to the Grand Prix entrance. The shuttle is free with the purchase of a Grand Prix ticket. Shuttles will begin running at 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, and they will run continuously until all fans are off the island.

Grand marshal: Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang, a Michigan native, is grand marshal of the Saturday race.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

FRIDAY

7:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. — Trans Am practice

8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. — SportsCar Championship practice

10:20 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. — IndyCar practice

11:25 a.m. — Super Truck practice and qualifying

2:45 p.m. — Trans Am qualifying

4:55 p.m. — SportsCar Championship qualifying

SATURDAY

8:45 a.m. — Trans Am Race 1

10 a.m. — IndyCar Race 1 qualifying

10:55 a.m. — Super Truck Race 1

12:40 p.m. — SportsCar Championship race

3:30 p.m. — IndyCar Race 1

SUNDAY

10:45 a.m. — IndyCar Race 2 qualifying

11:45 a.m. — Trans Am Race 2

2 p.m. — Super Truck Race 2

3:30 p.m. — IndyCar Race 2

For a complete list of events each day go to DetroitGP.com.

