Little Caesars claimed Friday that a Muslim man suing the company for $100 million after he allegedly ate pizza containing pork pepperoni, despite ordering halal, got what he asked for.

“He had ordered a halal pizza, came into the store, canceled that order and asked for a Hot and Ready instead,” said attorney J. Michael Huget, who represents Little Caesars. “That’s what he ordered.”

Huget said the company’s investigation into the May 24 incident concluded that Mohamad Bazzi, a 32-year-old Dearborn man, looked at his pizza at the restaurant and then changed his order to a Hot and Ready pizza, which contains pork pepperoni.

A conversation with a store employee, which Bazzi secretly recorded as he later confronted the worker, supports the company’s stance, Huget said.

“A quote from one of the store employees is ‘That’s what you asked for,’ ” Huget said.

Bazzi’s attorney, Majed Moughni, has denied those claims. On Friday, Moughni said another complaint from a separate plaintiff — a former Dearborn Police officer — could be filed as early as next week.

Bazzi’s class action lawsuit filed last week in Wayne County Circuit Court claims the restaurant violated Michigan State Law 750.297f, which it referred to as the “Wayne County Halal and Kosher Anti-Fraud and Truth-in-labeling ordinance.”

Islamic law prohibits Muslims from eating pork.

Bazzi claims that in two separate incidents — in March and May — he received pizzas with pork pepperoni when he had ordered halal pepperoni.

Named as defendants in the suit are Little Caesars Pizza, Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., a manager named Denise and two unnamed employees.

In the March 20 incident, Huget said he hasn’t seen any evidence to support Bazzi’s claims that he received a pizza with pork pepperoni despite ordering halal.

“We don’t have the pizza,” Huget said. “The pictures aren’t very good. He has a sticker on a box. We don’t know if he bought another pizza and swapped it.”

The pizza company, Moughni contends, is trying to discredit his client by saying earlier Friday that Moughni had plans to drop the lawsuit following a meeting Thursday over Bazzi’s claims.

“Little Caesars lied,” Moughni said. “They lied about the talks that we had with them. The email (Huget) clearly says we are going to refile. We have other plaintiffs. I don’t know why they would jump the gun.”

“It seems like Little Caesars wants to try this case in the media and not the court of law,” Moughni added.

Earlier Friday, Huget said the case was going to be dropped. He later followed up saying Bazzi changed his mind and would be pursuing the lawsuit.

“(Moughni) said ‘I’m going to dismissed the Bazzi lawsuit,’ ” Huget said. He added that Moughni didn’t say he wasn’t going to pursue a case against the company, just not with Bazzi as a plaintiff.

“I thought we established that (Bazzi’s) claims were not well founded,” Huget said. “That’s what he told me and he obviously changed his mind.”

Moughni said that he was going to file a new lawsuit to make some changes — such as the length of time Bazzi said he was in the store — and to name additional plaintiffs. The plan was never to drop Bazzi’s claims, he said.

“It’s the same story over and over again,” Moughni said. “These people can tell they’ve been eating pork. They put two and two together.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2311

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2szb364