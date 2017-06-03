Buy Photo A crash involving three vehicles has closed a portion of southbound I-75 at Mack in Detroit on Saturday. One of the cars in turned upside down and motorists can bee seen standing in the roadway. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Two people have been killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 75 at Mack that has closed the freeway for the past couple of hours.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to preliminary information from Michigan State Police.

One of the cars involved in the crash is turned upside down and motorists can be seen standing in the roadway. Onlookers are standing on an overpass just about the crash site. Motorists are being diverted into the lanes of the freeway.

According to Michigan Department of Transportation the eastbound and westbound Interstate 94 ramps to southbound I-75 are closed due to the crash.

State Police urge motorists headed to downtown Detroit to take Warren to Saint Antoine south to Mack to get on I-75 or take the Lodge Freeway.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rDkTq5