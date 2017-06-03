Buy Photo Kaitlyn Lance, 15, left, and her sister, Cianna Lance, 11, both of Detroit, pick out flowers on Saturday during as part of the Detroit Beautification Day where more than 270 registered community organizations, block clubs, churches and schools picked up free flats of color-bursting blooms outside the Detroit Resource Recovery Authority on Russell Street. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Some Motor City neighborhoods got considerably more fragrant and colorful Saturday.

As part of the Detroit Beautification Day, more than 270 registered community organizations, block clubs, churches and schools picked up free flats of color-bursting blooms outside the Detroit Resource Recovery Authority on Russell Street.

"I've been doing this for six years," said a smiling Cassandra Williams of the Pinehurst Community Block Club, loading up her car with a variety of flowers. "We will be planting them near Meyers and Grand River, by the (police) Second Precinct headquarters and other places to help brighten up the area. Make it more liveable .

"And there is nothing like flowers to bring hope to neighborhoods."

The popular annual flower giveaway, held the first Saturday of June, is organized by the city of Detroit and underwritten by several corporate sponsors.

Detroit Beautification Day is an initiative of the Keep Detroit Beautiful project,initially founded in 1955 to combat litter. Planting flowers is an extension of the effort.

"The flowers are free and people really look forward to this event," said Kya Rovertson, deputy director of the city's Department of Neighborhoods, nodding to a line of vehicles about two blocks long on Ferry Street waiting for their turn.

Organizers said more than 1,500 flats of flowers were to be passed out to pre-registered groups between the 7 a.m. and noon. Some were lined up well before 7 a.m., according to Angela Ireland, a project director for Keep Detroit Beautiful.

"Groups have been given specific hours to pickup their flowers to try and keep the line (of cars) to about 20 vehicles at any one time but some arrive before their scheduled time and it can slow things down."

Phillis Judkins of the North End Neighborhood Patrol said the flowers she picked up are just another way to bring citizens of all ages together to improve their city.

"There are 35 of us who work with the police to be eyes and ears in our community," said Judkins. "We are getting the young ones involved in the flower planting. We have 20 children participating this year and they really love it.

"There is a rippling effect," she said. "Neighbors see someone planting flowers and improving areas and they want to go out and get some flowers so they will look nice too."

The event is also a family affair for people like Les Lance and his daughters, Katy, 15, and Cianna, 11, each carefully placing a flat in the back of his van to be planted later in the day.

"I represent a small business which is part of the Adopt-A-Park program," said Lance, business manager for J & G Pallets and Trucking on Bellevue. "We have been trying to keep Bradley Park, near Mack, clean and a place people enjoy to go to," he said. "This is another opportunity to do something for the city and neighborhoods."

