Three people were shot Monday evening during an attempted robbery on the city’s west side, according to Detroit police.

The incident occurred around 7:35 p.m. in a residential area near Lauder and Belton, officer Dan Donakowski said. He said he could not confirm a media report that the incident took place at a home where people were gathered to mourn a deceased relative.

Two suspects and one victim, a licensed CPL holder, exchanged gunfire during the robbery attempt, Donakowski said.

Conditions of those shot were not immediately available Monday evening.

