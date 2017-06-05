Three people were shot Monday evening during an attempted robbery on the city’s west side, according to Detroit police.
The incident occurred around 7:35 p.m. in a residential area near Lauder and Belton, officer Dan Donakowski said. He said he could not confirm a media report that the incident took place at a home where people were gathered to mourn a deceased relative.
Two suspects and one victim, a licensed CPL holder, exchanged gunfire during the robbery attempt, Donakowski said.
Conditions of those shot were not immediately available Monday evening.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs