A fire and explosion at an apartment complex in Detroit sent two victims to the hospital late Sunday night.

Dearborn fire Capt. Mark Andrew said his department was called to the corner of Greenfield and Warren for a fire in an apartment complex around 9:30 p.m.

Crews found a blaze inside the apartment building and two victims with burns, Andrews said.

Detroit fire crews arrived soon after and the scene was turned over them, Andrews said.

No information was available on the victims or the cause of the fire. Detroit fire officials were not able to provide any information on the incident.

