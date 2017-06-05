Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded in a shootout and police say he killed the man who was trying to rob him outside of a liquor store Sunday night on Detroit's east side.

In a Facebook Live video taken at the scene of the shooting, outside of the Motor City Liquor on Gratiot just west of Chene, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the victim had just made a purchase and was leaving the store. As he came out, he was approached by the armed suspect.

"The suspect ran toward the officer with his arm extended, holding a gun," Craig said. "The officer, fearing for his life, fired shots and killed the suspect."

But the off-duty officer was shot in the exchange. He was hit twice, once in the mid-torso, once in the foot. In the hours after the shooting he was in emergency surgery. The officer is 27 years old and is assigned to the Seventh Precinct. He has been in the department for one year. He was not further identified by authorities.

Craig said he "had no idea" whether the officer was targeted.

When the two men were shot, and on the ground, a man Craig described as a second suspect pulled up. He approached the suspect and touched him. Then he removed the suspect's gun, went over to where the victim was, and "it appeared he may have taken his gun as well," Craig said. Craig described the second suspect as a black male, 5 foot 9 to 5-foot-11-inches tall. He drove a dark-colored sedan.

Craig described the footage of the incident as "grainy," and noted that Motor City Liquor is not a Project Green Light location.

"(If it were), we'd have license plates and clear vehicle descriptions," Craig said.

Efforts are underway to force Detroit businesses that are open after 10 p.m. to participate in Project Green Light. This means not only the installation of high-quality cameras, but the real-time monitoring of those cameras by the Real Time Crime Center at Detroit Police Department headquarters.

The victim is a year into his career, which means he would have spent six months in the field by now, Craig said.

"Our officers are coming out academy are well-trained, and act appropriately in crisis situations. He appropriately responded when faced with a threat to his life."

