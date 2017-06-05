A realtor said this condo in downtown Detroit has sold for a record $1.8 million. (Photo: Stylish Detroit Real Estate Photography)

A downtown Detroit condominium has sold for a record $1.8 million, an area realtor said Monday.

Bingham Farms-based Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel said real estate agent Kyle Swink sold the 2,500-square-feet, 3-bedroom condo recently, the company said in a statement.

Swink said the company is not disclosing the name of the buyer.

The real estate agent said he thinks the condo's sale is more evidence the city has turned around.

"If someone would have said you were going to reach that number three or four years ago, I think a lot of people would have told you that you were crazy," Swink said. "But this just shows you where we're going."

Located in the Westin Book Cadillac, 1114 Washington Blvd. at Michigan Avenue, the condo features two-and-a-half baths, 35-foot vaulted ceilings, Brazilian marble and views of the Detroit River, the Ambassador Bridge and a good portion of the downtown area.

Coldwell Banker said the condo is the highest priced condo sale in the city’s history.

The Detroit News verified the claim with Realcomp II Ltd., the state’s largest multiple listing service. Based in Farmington Hills, the company provides real estate information to more than 13,500 brokers, agents, and appraisers.

Swink said the condo was put on the market in January with a listing of about $2.5 million.

The deal for the sale closed late last week, he said.

Last year, a condo in the same area sold for $1.2 million, but it was unfinished, Swink said. Unfinished means the buyer had to complete the surfaces of the walls, floors or ceilings after the sale.

"It's very exciting," he said. "It's a big deal when you start reaching these kind of numbers in the city. This is kind of the new benchmark."

Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel is a real estate brokerage firm with 18 offices and more than 600 sales associates.

