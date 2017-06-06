Farmington Hills — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a Detroit police officer who was in uniform when he was hit with a stun gun while stopped by Farmington Hills officers.

In a 2-1 decision, the court said a jury should determine whether the officers used a Taser on David Marshall in retaliation for questioning their authority.

Marshall was stopped outside his home while returning from a night shift in Detroit on Dec. 13, 2006. Farmington Hills police said he made an illegal turn. Officers said they used a Taser because they feared Marshall might use his gun.

He was charged with obstructing police, but the case was dropped. Marshall’s lawsuit has made three trips to the appeals court on a variety of issues.

Marshall sued Farmington Hills in July 2008, alleging conspiracy, violation of his civil rights, assault and false imprisonment.

Marshall was in his Detroit police uniform in his private car when he was stopped near his home in Farmington Hills and Tasered after he refused to hand over his service weapon.

The original lawsuit alleged that Marshall received harsh treatment because he failed to show “the subservience expected from an African-American motorist in Farmington Hills.”

A charge of obstructing a police officer was dismissed and jurors found Marshall not guilty of an alleged assault on his child arising from an earlier incident.

