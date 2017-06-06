Buy Photo A Pistons billboard on the wall of the Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — The City Council signed off on several key agreements with the Detroit Pistons that would bring the basketball team back to the city.

The panel voted 7-2 on Tuesday in favor of a development agreement, memorandum of understanding and a brownfield redevelopment plan associated with the team’s planned practice facility and headquarters building. The $83 million complex project is to be located in the city’s New Center area.

President Brenda Jones and council member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez vote no.

While Tuesday’s vote doesn’t totally seal the complex deal, the numerous council votes helped in moving it forward.

The Pistons aim to return to the city to play in the new Little Caesars Arena next season, which would be the first time the NBA team had its home court in Detroit in 35 years.

The complex will be a space jointly operated by Henry Ford Health. For now, the proposed new building is called Henry Ford Health System-Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

The New Center facility will proceed only if the Pistons get the approval needed to play at Little Caesars Arena, which will be the home ice of the Detroit Red Wings. The city, state and National Basketball Association all must sign off on the deal.

Little Caesars Arena, where the Red Wings and Pistons will play their games next season, is scheduled to open in September.

Officials with the Pistons’ organization applauded the vote.

“Our organization is pleased with the result of today’s approvals as this is an important step in our return Detroit. We are excited about our move back to the city and continuing our efforts to impact the community on multiple fronts,” Pistons’ spokesman Kevin Grigg said.

Just prior to Tuesday’s vote, Castaneda-Lopez stressed she has too many concerns about the plans.

“I’m not in support of the deal as presented,” said Castaneda-Lopez, noting concerns over various aspects of the agreements, including a lack of guarantees for Detroit youth in camps and clinics. “That does not mean I don’t support the Pistons.”

Earlier in the meeting, Jones said she supports the Pistons coming to Detroit but also supports Detroiters. Jones said she wants those promises to be strengthened.

“I have been here and I have seen. You know we have seen and heard good faith, we have heard best efforts and later on down the line we got neither,” Jones said. “If there is good faith, put it in writing.”

Scott Brinkmann, senior assistant corporation counsel, told the council the Pistons have agreed to hire 51 percent Detroiters for related construction work.

Also, income tax projections for players alone from home games is $4.96 million through the proposed 10-year abatement. For coaches and others, it’s nearly $3 million, totaling $8 million, officials said.

Numerous residents, youth advocates and others were divided Tuesday over the agreements tied to the Pistons planned return to Detroit.

Resident Tyrone Carter spoke in support of the proposals, saying the most important thing is to “bring them home.” Other work to build up the agreement, he said, can be done later.

“There is no perfect deal, but you can build on a deal,” Carter told the council during public comment. “We have a generation that has not been attached to the Pistons. Going to see the Pistons now is like a field trip. It’s like going to Cedar Point. Bring them home.”

But others, such as Linda Campbell, a resident who has been among a group fighting for community benefits in the city, said she isn’t pleased with the proposals.

“We don’t believe it’s a win-win. We believe it’s a win-lose,” she said. “We don’t understand why they are attempting to negotiate a false deal with Detroiters, which actually represents very little for Detroiters. They haven’t even offered a decent scholarship for our children.”

Individuals involved in the Neighborhood Advisory Committee for the Pistons deal also were divided on how the negotiations have been going.

“One is about employment. It’s about the 51 percent of employment for the residents of Detroit,” said Diane McMillian, one of eight members of the committee for the Pistons facility, to council members. “I would like to know the tracking of the Detroit residents for employment. I’d also like to know how the Pistons will share that information with the (Neighborhood Advisory Committee).”

“We’re asking that the council revisit the (memorandum of understanding) before they take a final vote,” she said. “Others may have a different perspective, but that is my perspective at this time.”

Ken Harris, also with the Neighborhood Advisory Council, said he supports the deal and feels the Pistons have given the neighborhood committee what it has asked for.

“The Pistons have a tract record of supplier diversity. If they don’t come through, we will hold them accountable. The Black Chamber of Commerce will hold them accountable....They came back in good faith and came back for an opportunity for a future long-term relationship with Detroit,” Harris said.

Last month, the council’s Planning and Economic Development committee held a public hearing on the Pistons’ headquarters and practice facility, voicing concerns about the impact tax captures would have on local entities, such as the Detroit Public Schools Community District, the Detroit Public Library and others.

Leaders worried they would lose money as part of tax deals for the arena and Pistons facility.

Beyond the practice facility, several members of council raised concerns with how many public dollars have gone into the Little Caesars Arena project and what they would get in return.

So far, about 62 percent or nearly $539 million of the project is from private financing and the rest — $324 million overall — is government financed. The arena and other developments are estimated to cost a total of $862.9 million.

The Pistons could still get tax breaks to help build the new practice facility. A tax abatement reduces the amount of property tax the Pistons owners would pay.

If approved, a commercial tax abatement would lock in property taxes for 10 years, said City Councilman Scott Benson. Two personal property tax abatements could save Palace Sports & Entertainment and the Pistons a total of $476,000 based on a $5 million investment.

Another option is a tax capture, or tax increment financing, to help pay for a potential parking deck, according to city officials. Tax increment financing is the ability to use increased local tax property revenues from a new development.

A separate issue about tax incentives that are part of the deal will be discussed by the City Council on June 22.

Meanwhile, a Detroit resident filed a federal lawsuit on June 1 against the two Detroit taxing authorities alleging they are illegally using tax revenues intended for the city’s public school students to finance construction of the arena and the Pistons new headquarters.

D. Etta Wilcoxon alleges in U.S. District Court that the Detroit Downtown Development Authority and the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority have violated her right to vote by attempting to use tax revenue from an 18-mill DPS levy “for a different purpose” without first obtaining voter approval from Wilcoxon and the other registered voters.

The grab violates Michigan’s General Property Tax Act, the lawsuit alleges.

Robert Davis, a Highland Park resident and civil activist, is also named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, and alleges the two taxing authorities have violated his rights by attempting to use tax revenue generated from a Wayne County parks millage for the arena and headquarters.

Both Wilcoxon and Davis are asking a judge to block the DDA and DBRA from individually and collectively using or capturing any tax revenue without first obtaining approval from registered voters of Detroit and Wayne County.

The case is pending.

